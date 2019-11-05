ZB Market Capitalization Achieves $138.48 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. ZB has a market cap of $138.48 million and $184.46 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00221456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.01434702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028844 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119527 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

