ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.60

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 7258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEAL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Get ZEALAND PHARMA/S alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $944.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.08.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Research analysts predict that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.