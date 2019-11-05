Zen Protocol (ZP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $152,543.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00221479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.01437113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00041894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00119949 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

