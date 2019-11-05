Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.60.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, reaching $140.57. The stock had a trading volume of 132,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day moving average of $128.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $143.57.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

