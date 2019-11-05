Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.75 -7.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.82. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to +0.5% to ~$7.9-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.95 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,189. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $143.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.60.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

