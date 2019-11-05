ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. 36,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,316. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.