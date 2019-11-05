ZumCoin Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $259.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

