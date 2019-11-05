Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 48,973 Shares of Stock

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 48,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $711,087.96.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 90.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Zuora by 2,710.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth $53,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zuora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

