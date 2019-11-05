Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Get Zuora alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZUO. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price target on Zuora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

NYSE ZUO opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. Zuora has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $166,000.64. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 38,377 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $607,124.14. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,358 shares of company stock worth $1,484,213. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 90.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2,710.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zuora (ZUO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.