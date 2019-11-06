-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDSI. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 24,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $117,383.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,874,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,511.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,559. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $5.80 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

