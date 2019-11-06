$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRMW. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In other Primo Water news, Director Susan E. Cates acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,278.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 6,459 shares of company stock worth $77,820 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Primo Water by 26,645.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRMW traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $481.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.84.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

