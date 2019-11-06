$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,984. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

