-$0.17 EPS Expected for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.12). Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 950%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $450.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Daseke’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSKE. Craig Hallum downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of DSKE stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.46. Daseke has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

In other Daseke news, Director Ena Williams bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $73,920.00. 29.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 611.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Daseke by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

