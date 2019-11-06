-$0.22 EPS Expected for SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.23). SCYNEXIS posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 141.28% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on SCYNEXIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 target price on SCYNEXIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 132,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,483. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 86.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 152.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 47.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 766,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

