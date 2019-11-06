$0.28 EPS Expected for Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.22 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 73.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 324.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAHC traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $22.66. 184,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,023. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

