$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James cut Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 150,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $4,608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 929,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,569,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra bought 2,525 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,013. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 36.0% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 100.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 353,340 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $244,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $490,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. 1,581,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.