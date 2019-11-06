$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE PAA opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

