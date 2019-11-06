$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.81. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.26.

In related news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 85.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 50,592 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 173.6% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 166.1% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 41.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 230,522 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $27,243,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,255. Xilinx has a one year low of $79.22 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.