$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 133.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1,773.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $49.74 on Friday. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.