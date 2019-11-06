$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.82. AT&T posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

T has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,995,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,683,486. AT&T has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 78,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 195,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 639,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 160,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 124,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.