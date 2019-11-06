-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($3.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 622.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASMB. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on Assembly Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9,134.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASMB stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $27.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $435.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

