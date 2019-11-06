103,900 Shares in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Outfront Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Outfront Media by 1,098.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 52,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,355. Outfront Media Inc has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.