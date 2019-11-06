11,548 Shares in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $269,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $690,148.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,139.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,466,558 in the last three months. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMG opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

