$118.20 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2019

Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to post $118.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.40 million and the highest is $121.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $83.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $466.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $457.40 million to $476.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $510.10 million, with estimates ranging from $450.20 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 14.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

PMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

NYSE PMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 94.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,310,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,590,000 after buying an additional 762,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,235,000 after buying an additional 349,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,621,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 285,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,393,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,420,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

