$118.63 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will report $118.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.15 million and the lowest is $116.11 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $124.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $468.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.92 million to $474.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $458.25 million, with estimates ranging from $446.45 million to $470.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.50. 3,129,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin purchased 7,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,424 shares in the company, valued at $620,238.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven B. Tanger purchased 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,215,098.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

