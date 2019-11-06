1,358 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.03.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.89.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $27,439,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,068 shares of company stock valued at $108,033,097 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

