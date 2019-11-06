$152.49 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post sales of $152.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.48 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $139.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $661.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $656.56 million to $664.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $621.11 million, with estimates ranging from $610.19 million to $632.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $311,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,610. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,651,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 88.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,854,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 869,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,258.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 842,366 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 80.8% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,463,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,825,000 after acquiring an additional 654,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.3% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,774,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,793 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

