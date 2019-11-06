1,560 Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.42. The company had a trading volume of 396,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,828. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.23.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

