23,425 Shares in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 1.00% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PSL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.47. 39,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,710. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.60.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.