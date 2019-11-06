2,500 Shares in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,906 shares of company stock worth $23,449,516 over the last three months. 21.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,208,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.06, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. Shake Shack Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.99.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

