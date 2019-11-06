256 Shares in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter valued at $456,000.

FIHD opened at $195.86 on Wednesday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a 52 week low of $82.78 and a 52 week high of $196.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.77.

