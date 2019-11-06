30,300 Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.05% of Herman Miller at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,743,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 207,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,404 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce Benedict Watson sold 33,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,470,442.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,853.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $613,506.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MLHR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. 6,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $670.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 6.62%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

