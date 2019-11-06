3,600 Shares in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 754.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 51.4% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 248.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of FMC by 130.8% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,866. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.92. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 target price on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.41.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $837,731.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,812 shares of company stock worth $22,711,470. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

