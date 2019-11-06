$46.76 Million in Sales Expected for CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) will announce $46.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.80 million. CARBO Ceramics posted sales of $53.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will report full year sales of $185.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.39 million to $188.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $204.77 million, with estimates ranging from $186.25 million to $223.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CARBO Ceramics.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 price target on CARBO Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CARBO Ceramics by 352.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of CARBO Ceramics during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 351,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 133.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,086,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CARBO Ceramics has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $5.32.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

