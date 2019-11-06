4NEW Price Hits $0.0002 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Cobinhood, LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $13,478.00 and $1,997.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00222602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.01485690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00118503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00022033 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Hotbit, BitForex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

