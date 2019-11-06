6 Meridian Grows Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 116,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,338,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,507,000 after purchasing an additional 131,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $59.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

