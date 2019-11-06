6 Meridian Has $536,000 Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2,317.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,572 shares in the company, valued at $18,250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $434.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

