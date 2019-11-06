6 Meridian Raises Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

6 Meridian increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.24). Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.