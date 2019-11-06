6 Meridian Sells 1,799 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

6 Meridian decreased its stake in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 71,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CET opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

