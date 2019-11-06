6,625 Shares in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $54.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,420,925.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,003.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $230,824.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,728.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

