$67.99 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce sales of $67.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $64.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $228.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.19 million to $229.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $245.78 million, with estimates ranging from $242.50 million to $248.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $536.05 million, a PE ratio of -74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3,847.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.