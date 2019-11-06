$945.85 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to report sales of $945.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $940.00 million and the highest is $952.84 million. Sabre reported sales of $923.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.61 million. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

SABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

In other news, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $102,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,323.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $480,604.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,939.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,806 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 21.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,398,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sabre by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,745,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 11.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,417,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,531,000 after purchasing an additional 354,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sabre by 11.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,708 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sabre by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,434,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,044,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

SABR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,758. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.78. Sabre has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

