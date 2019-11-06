A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 473,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,956,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 321,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 277,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,723.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. 430,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,195. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOS. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

