AAR (NYSE:AIR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

AAR (NYSE:AIR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.79.

NYSE:AIR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. 157,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,513. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AAR has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.03 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

