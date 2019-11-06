Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $88.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,860,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,335,000 after buying an additional 59,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 8.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,425,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,154,000 after buying an additional 421,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,679,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 90.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,049,000 after purchasing an additional 733,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,377,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,600,000 after acquiring an additional 89,832 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

