ABB (NYSE:ABB) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.48

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 35216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

ABB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Vertical Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.18.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ABB by 54.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in ABB by 461.3% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

