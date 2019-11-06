Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.67, 4,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 482,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The company has a market cap of $124.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 350,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 137,558 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

