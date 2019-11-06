Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Acadia Healthcare worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, CEO Debra K. Osteen acquired 20,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,732.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. 87,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,328. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

