Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Shares of ACHC opened at $31.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $43.30.

In related news, CEO Debra K. Osteen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,508,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,300,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,433,000 after acquiring an additional 158,081 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 632,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 151,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,872,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

