Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CEO Joshua Levine Sells 28,081 Shares

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CEO Joshua Levine sold 28,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $73,291.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,074.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Joshua Levine sold 18,023 shares of Accuray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $49,022.56.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 34.63% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.34 million. Analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 376.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth $42,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth $94,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 92.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on shares of Accuray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

